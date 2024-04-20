Prince was apparently a fan of Bellshill’s The Soup Dragons, while Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain famously covered songs by Glasgow band The Vaselines. Now another American megastar – none other than Taylor Swift herself – has put the spotlight on a Scottish band that is, fair to say, not quite as well known as she is.

The lyrics of Guilty as Sin? – the ninth song on Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department – include the line: “Drowning in The Blue Nile. He sent me Downtown Lights. I hadn’t heard it in a while.” For those not in the know, there is no need to be concerned about Swift’s safety, she is not singing of a narrow escape after a recent boating accident.

