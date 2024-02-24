Support for Ukraine must be unwavering - Scotsman comment

Ukrainian honour guards stand as a symbolic illumination called "Ray of Memory" is seen over the graves of Ukrainian soldiers, who died in the war with Russia, at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

A conflict which some expected would be over within a week, with Russian troops marching into Kyiv, is now entering its third year.

The resilience, resourcefulness and bravery of the Ukrainian people in the face of such horror continues to inspire, and their fight for freedom is one which the West must continue to steadfastly support.

Today a series of events will be held to mark the anniversary of war breaking out in Europe. First Minister Humza Yousaf will be among the political and religious leaders attending a service at Edinburgh Castle, delivering a reading and laying a wreath alongside Andrii Kuslii, of the consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh.

The service will also be attended by Ukrainian citizens living in Scotland and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rev Sally Foster-Fulton. Scotland has had a small role in offering safe refuge to many Ukrainian families, but an important one nonetheless.

And we agree with Mr Yousaf’s words when he says: “The people of Scotland remain steadfast in support of the country and its brave citizens.

“Ukrainians are fighting for freedom, the rule of law, and the right of countries across Europe to co-exist in peace and security. As we mourn the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people, we also look ahead positively, hoping for a day soon when Ukraine can live in peace as a free, sovereign European nation.”

That day, we can only hope, will come. The anniversary arrives at an increasingly uncertain and dangerous time across the world.

The war in Ukraine may be receiving less attention two years on, but it continues. The conflict has largely grinded to a stalemate and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging the West to provide more weapons or risk emboldening Russia’s forces.

Putin must not be allowed to triumph, and our support for Ukraine must continue to be unwavering.