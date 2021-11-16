Superhero students against the odds - Jackie Galbraith

Two hundred mask-wearing graduates and special guests gathered at West Lothian College while 300 family members and friends watched the ceremony live on big screens.

Two hundred mask-wearing graduates and special guests gathered a metre apart in our graduation hall, while 300 family members and friends were spread across the college campus to watch the ceremony live on big screens. After the formal ceremony, everyone gathered outdoors in the college square to continue the celebrations. It was a heart-warming, uplifting and quintessentially human occasion.

When I spoke at last year’s virtual graduation, I said that students had faced the worst year ever. Incredibly, the year that followed was worse, especially when the college was forced to close its doors during the winter lockdown. At that time, on top of coping with a complete shift to online learning for months, many students (and staff) had to home school their children and care for relatives while enduring bleak winter days and nights.

Lecturers worked hard to deliver qualifications online. When they were on campus, they made the most of their time with students to help them get through essential practical work. During the winter lockdown, they even delivered material to the homes of students to enable them to practice their skills remotely.

Jackie Galbraith, Principal and Chief Executive West Lothian College

Support staff gave financial help to students and even prevented evictions. They supported students struggling with isolation and poor mental health. They gave out laptops and helped students get online. I have always been impressed by the staff at West Lothian College and how much they care for students. What they did last year was phenomenal!

At this time last year, our Student Association was working with local charities to provide students facing financial difficulties with food, clothing and even toys for Christmas presents for their children.

In light of all of this, it was particularly fitting that our graduates wore capes this year – they are super-hero students who succeeded against all the odds.

Our graduates give me great confidence and hope. They are the future nurses, social workers, care and early years practitioners who will look after us throughout our lives. They are the scientists, engineers and software developers who will improve the way we work and live in our changing world. They are the artists, chefs, hairdressers, beauty therapists and fitness advisers who will create things of beauty and help us feel better about ourselves. I know they are going to make a difference to their communities and future workplaces.

Many are now continuing their education at university or college. Some are now in jobs to begin their career. For those worried that things haven’t yet worked out as they had hoped, their qualifications and skills are valuable and will count.

If they ever struggle they should remember that they were part of a generation of students who kept going through a pandemic that turned the world upside down. They should be very proud of themselves and of that precious qualification they have. They showed they can stick with it in the most difficult times and should use that determination and grit to succeed in whatever they do next, no matter what challenges they face.

Our graduation ceremony took place during Black History Month. Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison for opposing a racist regime. Despite facing terrible injustice, he believed that education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.

Education is powerful. Graduates should use their education to change their world. If they can, they should use their education to change other people’s worlds for the better in the jobs that will be doing.

As the world continues to fights a pandemic, as we face up to how we can tackle the climate emergency and as we aim for a fairer and more tolerant society, I hope our graduates use their education to change the world!