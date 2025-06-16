Supercomputer news is great but it’s just the start - Christine Jardine

It was just one line in 128 pages of Government text.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the confirmation of funding for Edinburgh University’s exascale computer was welcome relief for researchers and technicians across our city.

It may also be the first sign that Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have finally woken up and thought about Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £800 million promised investment in the University of Edinburgh had been one of the first projects on the Chancellor’s chopping block last summer as she sought to plug the alleged £22 billion black hole in the public finances.

It could have been a massive blow as Exascale is around 50 times faster than any existing computer.

It has potential to support groundbreaking research in AI, drug discovery, climate change, astrophysics and advanced engineering.

The University had spent tens of millions preparing for its installation, ready to welcome students and staff, and bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to our capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For months, I challenged Ministers on such a short-sighted decision.

One that put the University’s world wide reputation in key fields, and Scotland’s place in these growing sectors, at risk.

I asked the Scottish Secretary if there would be funding for it in last October’s budget, but he couldn’t say.

I asked why education ministers left out our capital when they announced their AI action plan, despite its strengths and reputation? Again I was brushed off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister after minister told me that universities were critical to their new industrial strategy, and to our economy.

So how could they square that with ignoring this key project?

Until Rachel Reeves’ spending review confirmed the project could now go ahead.

After the hokey-cokey of the past twelve months, I am delighted to see the Government finally listen to mine, and others, calls to reinstate the funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government had run the risk of both universities and investors thinking that plans are being made up as they go along.

A perception welcomed by an under-pressure SNP and an emerging Reform.

This announcement may be a welcome one for businesses, universities and jobs across Scotland, but it is just a first step.

Much more will be needed if Labour is to reverse the negative impact of their early, unpopular, decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly their funding announcement swiftly followed the public U-turn on winter fuel payments.

But I know from my own constituents that the issues of disability payments, the two child benefit cap and the economy will have to be addressed if they are to regain trust.

I have no doubt that message was relayed loud and clear to their campaigners on the trail across Hamilton.

They might have narrowly won that by-election last week, but Davy Russell is just one electoral swallow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If that is to become a summer, Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar cannot get drawn into thinking that they have done enough.

They have not.

There is a lot still to do to unpick the damage that was done to their image in Scotland in those first few months.

The next time Scotland goes to the polls Labour will have to persuade voters that they have the capability, and political will to undo the damage that two decades of SNP mismanagement has created.