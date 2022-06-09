Summer reading? As long as I can nap beneath the pages, that'll do - Laura Waddell

To be kind to future me, I will do my laundry and clear out the fridge of lurking bits of lettuce. I will also, to mark clearly the dividing line between pre and post summer, finish the books still waiting on my to-read pile.

The first of these is Cold Enough for Snow by Jessica Au, an introspective, intelligent novella following an adult woman and her mother as they walk and talk their way around the galleries and cafes of Tokyo in rainy autumn, probing at the same time the pathways of memory and association.

The other is Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds, and Shape Our Futures by Melvin Sheldrake, an already much applauded account of the wonderful world of fungi. I picked it up to learn more about psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, currently being studied in promising clinical trials as a treatment of long-term, persistent depression. I leave convinced fungi is the future. Remarkable is the fact alone that fungi can break down tough and tricky substances such as crude oil, and play a key role in regenerating environments after nuclear disaster. How much we still have to learn about the world under our very feet.