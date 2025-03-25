Substance use must not be ignored by workplace wellbeing initiatives

Mental health support for employees struggling with drug or alcohol issues should be stepped up, writes Steph Keenan

In recent years, we have seen businesses increasingly prioritise the mental health of their workforce. While this is to be applauded, specific support around substance use remains vastly overlooked. Research by the CIPD suggests that although half of employers have a disciplinary procedure for drug or alcohol-related incidents, only around a third provide information for employees on sources of support or guidelines for managers on how to deal with disclosure.

Providing meaningful employee assistance around substance use can help businesses to avoid or overcome risks including increased staff turnover, absenteeism and presenteeism, and workplace safety incidents. It can also have a positive impact on our wider society by helping people to retain or secure employment, which we know is an important part of the recovery journey.

WithYou is a drug and alcohol support charity that has been working in communities across Scotland for more than 20 years. In addition to our ‘bricks and mortar’ services, we deliver Scotland’s national Webchat, the online messaging tool for people who are looking for support with drugs or alcohol – whether it be for themselves, or for a parent, child, partner, friend or employee they are concerned about.

Employees struggling with substance abuse need proper support (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

It may surprise you to learn that many of our Webchat clients are in employment. The majority of our conversations take place outside of traditional office hours, with people telling us that it would be impossible to access support during the day. This feeling is driven by both the practical challenge of getting time away from work and the emotional challenge of disclosing substance use to an employer.

We recently supported a manager who had noticed a sudden change in the performance of a valued team member. She told us she suspected substance use might be a factor, and that she was worried about raising her concerns. We provided the manager with guidance on identifying a ‘green light’ moment (when the team member may be willing to talk) and how to avoid making him feel defensive.

Around one fifth of all Webchat conversations are with people who want to help someone in their lives but don’t know where to start. As well as considering how our service can help your employees with any personal challenges, I would also encourage the business community to think about how it can be used to upskill managers.

Please consider adding Webchat to your suite of employee assistance tools today, so that your business can play its part in plugging the gap that exists around workplace support for people who use substances. Funded by the Scottish Government, it is free at the point of use, completely anonymous, and instantaneous. People accessing our service during its opening hours are usually connected with an expert within just 20 seconds.

Steph Keenan is Head of Digital and Virtual Service delivery at WithYou (Picture: Andrew Cawley)

In the example I have shared, the manager was able to have a constructive conversation with her team member. He then chose to contact Webchat directly and, within a few weeks, he had reduced his substance use, resulting in a significant improvement to both his wellbeing and performance. The manager was delighted with this outcome – as well as retaining a skilled employee, she had fostered a healthier workplace culture.

Going forward, I would like to see more employers have the courage and compassion to support their workforce with challenges relating to drugs and alcohol – and I believe Webchat can be a vital tool for those who seek to do so.

The WithYou Webchat is available seven days a week at wearewithyou.org.uk