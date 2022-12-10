Following the deaths of 15 children in the UK since September, parents are becoming increasingly concerned about the threat posed by a severe strep A infection, a situation that will only be exacerbated by reports of shortages of the relevant antibiotics.

These are some symptoms of scarlet fever, which can be caused by strep A bacteria (Picture: NHS)

While the Scottish and UK governments denied there are problems with the levels of stock, they did accept pharmacies in some areas have been struggling to get enough because of localised spikes in demand.

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, said some members had reported trying to get the antibiotics “only to be told by suppliers there is none available”. “We are doing everything we can to help those in need of antibiotics, liaising with prescribers and local NHS teams to seek alternative antibiotics, which are also running short,” she said. “We are also asking that we are given the rights to amend prescriptions to alternative medicines, like we did during the HRT crisis, rather than sending patients back to GPs.”

While it would appear the issue is one of logistics, rather than production, that is neither here nor there for parents concerned about their children’s lives. Both governments need to do everything they can to ensure any problems are dealt with quickly. Ministers cannot be spectators, they need to get involved, given the potential risks of a public panic. And they should consider ways to provide people with better information about the infection and reassurance that the NHS, despite its troubles, is up to the task.

The public also needs to make sure it is well informed. The NHS website stresses that strep A is a common bacteria and most infections are “mild and easily treated,” while adding that “some are more serious”. It lists common signs of infection and gives advice about what to do if you are concerned.