Strange carving on Stone of Destiny is no Da Vinci Code mystery

Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown might find some good source material for a new novel, but Stone of Destiny’s Roman numerals appear to be a rather modern addition

There are many myths associated with Scotland’s fabled Stone of Destiny, aka the Stone of Scone. It was the biblical Jacob’s pillow, a pedestal of the Ark of the Covenant, and it travelled to Scotland from Syria via Egypt, Spain and Ireland.

The fact that it’s made from a type of sandstone found near Scone just proves the wily Scots passed off a fake on England’s King Edward I – a fine tale undermined by repeated Scottish requests for its return.

A 3D scan in 2023 uncovered a strange, faint inscription on the stone: the Roman numerals XXXV, meaning 35. Could the biblical tales somehow be true? Were there 34 other ancient and sacred stones scattered around the world?!

The Stone of Destiny is guarded before being taken to Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III (Picture: Russell Cheyne/pool) | Getty Images

However, according to Professor Sally Foster, when it was broken while being stolen from Westminster Abbey in 1950, there were 34 fragments, making the stone the 35th piece. She suspects stonemason and nationalist politician Bertie Gray decided to leave “his own mark” when carrying out secret repairs as this “fits in with his sense of humour”.