According to legend, the Stone of Destiny was used as a pillow by the biblical Jacob after he witnessed a vision of angels.

It then travelled from the Holy Land to Egypt, Spain and Ireland, before finally arriving in Scotland, where it was used to proclaim – it’s Scottish Gaelic name, Lia Fail, means ‘speaking stone’ – new kings. Given modern research found the stone is indistinguishable from the “Scone Sandstone Formation” near Perth, none of this is actually true. However, it does make for a nice story. And, from Stonehenge to the Blarney Stone, we love tall tales about special rocks.

Now scientists have uncovered previously unnoticed markings on the Stone of Destiny, ahead of its use in King Charles’ coronation. They appear to be Roman numerals, although, frustratingly, it has not been possible to work out which ones. The research, which used a 3D-printed replica, confirmed tooling marks on the original’s surface showed it had been “roughly worked by more than one stonemason”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traces of copper alloy were also found, suggesting it was in contact with a bronze or brass object, along with traces of gypsum plaster, which could have been used to make a cast. However, for anyone thinking this provides evidence a copy was made to fool Edward I, that idea is likely an invention, as the Scots continued to ask for the stone’s return for some time after it was taken to London.

But there’s nothing wrong with occasionally getting a bit carried away by the mystique of the Stone of Destiny, given it captures both a thrilling part of our nation’s story and its rich and ancient landscape.