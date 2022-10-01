Steve Wright has bowed out after 37 years at BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 (Picture: Jane Mingay/PA)

Our sadness was partly nostalgic. His relentlessly upbeat afternoon programme, with its “factoids”, news snippets, interviews and eclectic mix of music, has formed the soundtrack to all our good, bad and entirely mundane times for 23 years. And, of course, he had already spent 14 years on Radio 1, pioneering the zany “zoo” radio format that made his name.

His was a regular, unifying comfort across the country, through the decades, and his talents stretched far beyond simply introducing the music and cueing up the jingles.

The values of populist, public service journalism lay at the heart of his work. This was comforting radio that always entertained, but also informed and educated, and did so for millions every day, through good times and bad. Wright could slip in discussion of the most serious current affairs between two pop records and the travel update, and follow it up with the lightest of showbiz news. This was the key to his appeal.

Wright has, elegantly, made clear he was told his time was up; his is no retirement. He has fallen victim to the BBC’s relentless – and often misguided – quest for youth.