Star awards will recognise enlightened thinking and creativity - Paul Menzies

Paul Menzies, Brand and Marketing Director – Beer at C&C Group Great Britain, Star Awards Chair 2022

Our awards theme this year is The Building Blocks of Brilliance – recognising the campaigns and ideas that have been born out of the dramatically changed circumstances the pandemic has created.

There are six awards categories: Development, Strategic, Communication, Sector, Chairman’s and Champions.

The Development category has awards ranging from our Star School Award, Star Marketing Student, Aspiring Creative Star as well as the Rising Stars in our industry.

Barrington Reeves, founder of Too Gallus, won the Inspirational Agency Leader of the Year award in 2021.

The Star School Award has been developed in partnership with Young Enterprise Scotland working with school teams across the country. It is judged based on the quality of the marketing strategy as part of their overall business plan.

The Star Marketing Student award has nominations from universities and colleges across Scotland. The winner is invited to work in a paid placement role at Edrington UK the leading drinks company based in Glasgow.

There are six awards in the Strategic category; Integrated Marketing, Digital Strategy, International Marketing, Marketing Planning, Marketing in Society and Brand Development.

The Communication category also has six awards: Advertising, Design, Brand Experience, Media, Digital Communications and PR.

The Sector awards cover; Food and Drink, Retail and Hospitality, Financial and Professional Services, Public Sector, Tourism, Leisure, Culture and Sport.

The Chairman’s Awards recognise great case studies from first time entrants and small to medium sized enterprises.

There are four Champions Awards; Star Agency of the Year, Star Marketing Team of the Year, Inspirational Agency Leader of the Year and the Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year.

Nominations for the Inspirational Agency and Marketing Leader Awards are judged based on leadership skills, original thinking, contribution to the industry and achievements over the last year.

Last year Barrington Reeves of Too Gallus won Inspiration Agency Star of the Year and Cat Leaver from VisitScotland won Inspirational Marketing Star of the Year.

We have two new awards this year. The Simon Scott Award for Creativity and Craft has been introduced in memory of a co-founder of The Union and one of the great characters in our industry who sadly passed away in 2021.

The other new award will be for the Champions of Climate Change which we are pleased to introduce in the year of COP26 and will recognise organisations or projects which promote long term sustainability.

Nominations for the individual awards should be emailed to [email protected] by the end of January and the deadline for entries in the other categories is February 14.

You don’t need to be a member of The Marketing Society to enter, and first-time entries are free of charge.

The Star Awards Gala Dinner will be held at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh on June 23, where we expect to have over 500 marketing professionals in attendance for a long-awaited celebration in person.

Full details can be found at www.starawards.marketingsociety.com