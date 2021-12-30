Staggering results from aesthetics industry’s pioneering technology - Dr Nestor Demosthenous

Dr Nestor is an award-winning aesthetics doctor with a clinic in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town. www.drnestor.co.uk

It is no longer synonymous with a surgical procedure such as a facelift, which can result in an expressionless though tightened face, rather it is now seen as a concept based on three pillars, namely addressing sun damage, restoring the lost volume, and restoring the skin texture itself and its glow. When these three issues are handled simultaneously, you can achieve staggering results and thanks to the pioneering technology inherent in the aesthetics industry’s latest and most innovative treatments, these results can be achieved quickly and easily.

In recent years, facial rejuvenation has started to be viewed from a more comprehensive angle than it was in the past. It is no longer synonymous with a surgical procedure such as a facelift, which can result in an expressionless though tightened face, rather it is now seen as a concept based on three pillars, namely addressing sun damage, restoring the lost volume, and restoring the skin texture itself and its glow.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When these three issues are handled simultaneously, you can achieve staggering results and thanks to the pioneering technology inherent in the aesthetics industry’s latest and most innovative treatments, these results can be achieved quickly and easily.

Having taken the beauty world by storm, Profhilo is a brilliant treatment option for those who want to enhance their skin’s glow. The treatment utilises a high concentration at 64mg pure hyaluronic acid and is a completely natural injectable. It’s not a filler, because it’s not comprised of cross-linked molecules.

Rather, Profhilo is a series of injections delivered to specific anatomical points to remodel and enhance the skin quality without any extra volume effect. In just two sessions, it offers effective skin bio-remodelling and allows a beautiful layer of moisture to be spread across the entire surface just under the skin, leaving skin with an unrivalled radiance and a hydrated and plumped appearance, eradicating tiny lines and imperfections. If the target is solely to achieve a healthier, well hydrated skin with mild lifting effect, then Profhilo is a terrific stand-alone treatment.

However, if volume loss or skin laxity are already advanced, then there are other modalities that can be performed in conjunction with Profhilo to address these issues. Enter Secret RF.

With its patented technology, there is no non-invasive treatment on the market that can compete with the transformational benefits that Secret RF boasts. Suitable for all skin types, this fractional radio frequency (RF) microneedling system uses ultrafine needles, which gently penetrate your skin and deliver RF energy sub-dermally, stimulating collagen production to revitalize the skin.

The treatment can be adapted to send energy to the skin’s different depths, so it can be tailored to effectively address each patient’s individual concerns. It can also be used on the eyelids and the neck to improve the quality of the skin, enhance collagen content, and tighten any lax skin. Best of all, the treatment has minimal downtime with skin simply appearing red for between 24 and 48 hours.

When used in correct amounts and expertly placed, volume-enhancing injections can be a terrific aesthetic tool for helping you age well or even enhance those features that Mother Nature forgot.

But it is crucial to understand the unique facial anatomy of each patient to achieve the most flattering result. Initially, conservative results should be the goal, so the change is not too drastic. Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in the body, is the best choice as there is little chance of an allergic reaction.