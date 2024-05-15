Climate Change Committee urges Scottish Government to set up new legal framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ‘avoid a vacuum of ambition around net zero’

While mercury has traditionally been used to measure temperature, there are other ‘natural’ thermometers, from shrinking glaciers to tree rings. According to a new study based on the latter, summer 2023 was the hottest in the northern hemisphere for 2,000 years. The researchers estimated it was more than 2C warmer than the average between 1850 and 1900.

Although the natural El Nino effect has boosted the figures, this is further confirmation of what we already know: our climate is changing rapidly in response to the rising levels of carbon dioxide – established as an important greenhouse gas some two centuries ago – in the atmosphere. So rapidly, in fact, that humanity appears to be struggling to respond quickly enough, as demonstrated recently by the Scottish Government's humiliating decision to scrap its 2030 emission-reduction target after it became clear it would not be met.

Now Professor Piers Forster, the interim chair of the Climate Change Committee, which provides independent advice to Holyrood and Westminster, has urged Scottish ministers to “act quickly” to set up a new legal framework, “bringing its approach in line” with the other UK nations. He added: “This is crucial to restore confidence and avoid a vacuum of ambition around net zero.”

Scotland needs to double its capacity for onshore wind energy within just six years

Forster also said that, among other steps, Scotland needed to “treble the pace of roll-out of public electric vehicle charge points, reduce car traffic by 20 per cent, increase heat pump installation rates by a factor of at least 13, and double onshore wind capacity” by 2030 – within just six years. The scale of the task ahead is daunting but, with physical, real signs of climate change all around us and a new industrial age dawning, it cannot be shirked.