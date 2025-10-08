SNP needs to ditch high-tax ideology and listen to warnings from business

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are those on the left who will always argue that taxes should be higher and others on the right who will forever insist they must be cut. Between these two ideological stances exist the pragmatists who recognise there is a balance to be struck that requires careful thought and much gathering of evidence.

At times, it seems like the SNP views raising taxes as a good thing in of itself, a sign of a ‘progressive’ and ‘fairer’ society. However, since John Swinney became First Minister, there has been a welcome acceptance of the need to increase economic growth to deliver all the benefits that this would bring.

It is within this context that SNP ministers should listen to the words of Alastair King, the lord mayor of the City of London Corporation, about the problems caused by the higher taxes in Scotland compared to the rest of the UK. Anyone earning more than £30,318 currently has a higher income tax bill, with someone on £50,000 paying £1,527 more.

‘A globally competitive world’

Speaking to The Scotsman at the first Global Investment Summit in Edinburgh, King said he had heard about financial sector workers choosing to live in northern England rather than Scotland and businesses struggling to recruit talented staff because of the “tax gap”.

“I think anything that stops the Scottish economy being as competitive is something that needs to be addressed,” he added. “We are in a globally competitive world... [with] a lot of people from around the world wanting to eat our lunch. I think, therefore, we've got to have a competitive tax system."

Persuading well-paid financial sector workers to live in England is no way to grow the economy or government revenues. SNP ministers need to give serious consideration to whether they have got the balance right and at least consider reducing the tax gap.