SNP must show courage in tackling drug deaths with the powers it has - Kenny MacAskill

Blaming Westminster for Scotland's drug death rate is justified in part but the Scottish Government must show more courage and tackle the problem with the powers it alreadt has, argues Kenny MacAskill MP. PIC: Creative Commons/Parus.

Its been a catastrophic error but simply restoring budgets or increasing them won’t be enough. Drug addiction’s complex and so must be the solutions. Or perhaps just a recognition that its harm reduction and an end to the dreadful carnage we’re seeking as addiction will likely always be with us, just not to this shameful extent.

Whatever the Tories may, say the ability to access a rehab bed’s no confirmed panacea either, even though it’s a start. The poverty and hopelessness that drives much, confirmed by stark statistics showing that its deprived areas mostly suffering, will still remain. The blame there, lies with Tory governments going all the way back to Margaret Thatcher's. Addressing the roots of addictions is as vital as addressing its consequences.

Additionally, those seeking to address their addiction often need support in their communities or assistance to move away, the latter option often taking them away from family and friends who would support, as much as those who could encourage a relapse. Hence why treatment situated within the community is often better than what sounds an ideal solution, of a rehab centre in some idyllic setting. What treatment works for some, such as complete abstinence, doesn’t suit others, which is why there needs to be options.

But, as well as providing resource the Scottish Government has to show courage. Simply saying that the Misuse of Drugs Act’s reserved to Westminster isn’t good enough. For sure it is, and room for manoeuvre is limited, but some flexibility does exist.

Interpretation of the law and enforcement by police and prosecutors is based here in Scotland. Actions, or more likely failure to act, could be challenged in court. But who knows what the courts might decide and, until then, why not turn a blind eye to certain types of offending? Plenty of other laws are regularly broken and action isn’t taken by the authorities.

If every crime was prosecuted, then the courts would be closed within a day and history is littered with crimes which were on the statute book yet were routinely ignored.

Sadly, so far, the Scottish Government have neither sought flexibility nor shown courage.

