SNP must act urgently to stem horrifying epidemic of violence in Scotland's schools

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is becoming increasingly clear that the scandalous breakdown of law and order – for it is nothing less – in Scotland’s schools is an issue that requires urgent and radical action.

We cannot allow generations of children to learn all the wrong lessons about violence but, based on reports of increasing desperation from those on the frontline, that is exactly what is happening and the consequences for society as a whole will be very real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the GMB union, classroom assistants in primary schools are the most likely staff to suffer violence and abuse in schools. A snapshot survey of 30 in Edinburgh found every single one had either been a victim of violence or had witnessed it.

Four out of five said incidents were taking place on a daily basis and 92 per cent said there are no consequences for pupils who used violence against assistants.

Schools needs to be safe places where children are able to learn and neither they nor their teachers feel at risk of attack (Picture: Christopher Furlong) | Getty Images

Violence cannot go unpunished

Keir Greenaway, a senior union organiser, said: “Until the true nature and extent of school violence is properly understood and acknowledged, it will never be properly addressed. We need an honest conversation about what is happening, where it is happening and how to address it.”

The union added that the ‘presumption of mainstreaming’ – a Scottish Government policy that encourages pupils with behavioural problems and other ‘additional needs’ to attend ordinary schools – had to be properly funded or it would fail both children and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is past time for the Scottish Government to think again, given some children clearly need more help than it is possible for mainstream schools to provide.

The risk is that children will take away the message that violence goes unpunished or can even get them what they want. Eventually, they will realise their mistake but this may only happen after some hideous tragedy. The Netflix drama Adolescence provided a chilling example of the consequences of allowing a culture of violence to develop among young people.