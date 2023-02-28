The practice of collective Cabinet responsibility, in which ministers agree to defend a policy in public even if they disagree with it in private, is an established tradition.

If the government in question plans to do something that a minister simply cannot stomach, the accepted course of action is to resign, leaving them free to criticise. At which point the line is drawn is, of course, a matter for each individual and their conscience.

However, many people might think that if a particular policy was going to cause “economic carnage” then the Finance Secretary, in particular, might consider breaking ranks for the good of the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Kate Forbes, a candidate to become the next SNP leader and First Minister, the Scottish Government’s controversial deposit return scheme for bottles and cans – due to come into force this August – was a good idea but its “execution is leaving businesses... fearing for their future. The idea of having a deposit return scheme (DRS) is sound, but we cannot have a scheme that is well-intentioned, but fails to achieve its aims and causes economic carnage in the process.”

With the scheme just months away, one would have thought the time to register a serious protest was long ago. It appears we are only learning of Forbes’ concerns because she is now seeking to replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader.

Given The Scotsman has expressed similar sentiments – DRS is a good idea but the current plans are flawed – we welcome her support. However, its belated arrival says something about Forbes’ political judgment that those with a vote in the leadership contest may wish to consider.