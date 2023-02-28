Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

SNP leadership race: Why did Kate Forbes not warn nation of 'economic carnage' from deposit return scheme sooner? – Scotsman comment

The practice of collective Cabinet responsibility, in which ministers agree to defend a policy in public even if they disagree with it in private, is an established tradition.

By Scotsman comment
28 minutes ago
 Comment

If the government in question plans to do something that a minister simply cannot stomach, the accepted course of action is to resign, leaving them free to criticise. At which point the line is drawn is, of course, a matter for each individual and their conscience.

However, many people might think that if a particular policy was going to cause “economic carnage” then the Finance Secretary, in particular, might consider breaking ranks for the good of the nation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Kate Forbes, a candidate to become the next SNP leader and First Minister, the Scottish Government’s controversial deposit return scheme for bottles and cans – due to come into force this August – was a good idea but its “execution is leaving businesses... fearing for their future. The idea of having a deposit return scheme (DRS) is sound, but we cannot have a scheme that is well-intentioned, but fails to achieve its aims and causes economic carnage in the process.”

With the scheme just months away, one would have thought the time to register a serious protest was long ago. It appears we are only learning of Forbes’ concerns because she is now seeking to replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader.

Given The Scotsman has expressed similar sentiments – DRS is a good idea but the current plans are flawed – we welcome her support. However, its belated arrival says something about Forbes’ political judgment that those with a vote in the leadership contest may wish to consider.

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes visits the Cairngorm Brewery in Aviemore (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes visits the Cairngorm Brewery in Aviemore (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes visits the Cairngorm Brewery in Aviemore (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Kate ForbesScotsmanForbesSNPScottish GovernmentFirst Minister
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.