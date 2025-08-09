SNP can't brush off complaints about 'sewage dumping' by pretending it doesn't exist

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Scottish Liberal Democrats, “sewage dumping” – a controversial term – is a crime against nature that goes largely unpunished in Scotland.

Contrasting the situation in England and Scotland, the party noted that regulator Ofwat had fined Anglian Water £62.8 million after finding that 21 per cent of its overflows had spilled more than 60 times in 2021. Some may blame this on England’s private water companies putting profit before public service but, unfortunately, the equivalent figure in Scotland in 2024 was 42 per cent – twice as bad.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “In England, when water companies dump sewage more frequently than the rules allow, they get hit with massive fines. In Scotland, it seems there are never any consequences for sewage dumping under the SNP.”

Water quality may be good in most parts of Scotland, but sewage still poses 'a potential risk to human health and to the environment' (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Wild swimmers may disagree

SNP Cabinet minister Gillian Martin hit back, saying 87 per cent of Scotland’s “entire water environment already has a ‘high’ or ‘good’ classification for water quality”. She also claimed “it is not accurate to call spills from the wastewater network ‘sewage dumps’ as typically, what is spilled is wastewater which has been highly diluted by rainwater”.

We fear she may struggle to convince anyone going for a ‘wild swim’ who encounters some of the more solid elements of what she calls “wastewater” of this latter point.

A report published last year by Environmental Standard Scotland found that, while progress had been made in reducing the number of lochs and rivers affected by wastewater, it was still a problem for some. And it added: “Contaminants in storm overflows and treated sewage pose a potential risk to human health and to the environment...”

So the Scottish Government and Scottish Water should not be allowed to brush off the Liberal Democrats’ complaints, which we suspect many people will share. This is a serious issue and old-fashioned attitudes towards how we deal with sewage must be challenged.