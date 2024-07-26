SNP finally taking an interest in Scotland's ferries? Don't count on it

The SNP government has allowed Scotland’s ferry services to deteriorate badly over 17 years in government

Ferry operator CalMac is state-owned, as is CMAL, the organisation that procures its boats, and the Ferguson Marine shipyard currently attempting to finally complete two infamously overdue and over-budget vessels.

Yet, as CalMac announced a new plan to improve its much-troubled services – the source of frequent complaints from islanders – Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop sounded rather like she was looking in from the outside on the parlous state of this vital form of transport.

She was “pleased to welcome the introduction of CalMac's new enhancement and change plan”, she said, adding sternly that “the status quo was not an option”. One might have almost imagined she was just a commentator or even a spectator, rather than the Cabinet minister supposedly in charge.

As Scotsman columnist and island resident Brian Wilson pointed out in March, “there are still... more ferries in the CalMac fleet that were launched under Mrs Thatcher than in 17 years of nationalist government”. For those too young to remember, Margaret Thatcher stood down as Prime Minister 34 years ago.

‘Catalyst for improvement’

Part of CalMac’s plan includes reserving deck space for islanders and some frequent travellers, a system already trialled on ferries to Mull, Iona, Coll and Tiree. This is a compromise that recognises the need to prioritise people who live on the islands over visitors who would obviously benefit the islands’ economies. It’s the right decision, but the fact that it is necessary is a sign of how bad the situation has become. CalMac is making the best of bad circumstances that are largely outside its control.

Hyslop also said the new plan would act as a “catalyst for improvement of services” and that the Scottish Government was “absolutely committed to ensuring that our ferry services are reliable, affordable and inclusive to support the people, businesses and communities of our islands...” Some may see this as a welcome sign that the SNP, perhaps chastened by the recent general election result, is taking more of an interest in these bread-and-butter issues of government.