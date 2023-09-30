SNP appear to have turned Scotland into a Magic Money Tree for shipbuilders – Scotsman comment
Oh, how pleasant it must be to work in a company where millions of pounds flutter down like autumn leaves. Theresa May tried to deny the existence of the ‘Magic Money Tree’ but she was wrong. It does exist and, guess what, it’s us, the not-so-leafy taxpayers of Scotland.
In June, the two much-delayed and vastly overbudget ferries being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard were set to cost a few hundred million (we forget the exact amount, but don’t worry, it really doesn’t matter). Now, a few months later, however much it was going to be has just gone up by another £24 million – the sort of money that might build, say, two primary schools.
Only yesterday we expressed our annoyance with the Scottish Government’s incompetent handling of this whole affair, given Creative Scotland’s dire warnings about the effects of a cut to its budget of just £6.6 million. And here we are again.
One ferry, the Glen Rosa, may not be ready until December 2025, just a few months before the next Holyrood election. As a metaphor for a failing government, it’s hard to beat.
Comments
