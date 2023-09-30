Two ferries being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard for CalMac will now cost an extra £24 million

Oh, how pleasant it must be to work in a company where millions of pounds flutter down like autumn leaves. Theresa May tried to deny the existence of the ‘Magic Money Tree’ but she was wrong. It does exist and, guess what, it’s us, the not-so-leafy taxpayers of Scotland.

In June, the two much-delayed and vastly overbudget ferries being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard were set to cost a few hundred million (we forget the exact amount, but don’t worry, it really doesn’t matter). Now, a few months later, however much it was going to be has just gone up by another £24 million – the sort of money that might build, say, two primary schools.

