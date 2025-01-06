Sky's Lockerbie drama is hard to watch, but I feel compelled to do so

For those who remember the Lockerbie bombing, new dramas on Sky and the BBC and the trial in the US of a suspect later this year bring back memories of a horrific act of terrorism

As the festive season ends, I am reminded of another Christmas, 36 years ago, when a much younger me, and my husband, were decorating the very last-minute Christmas tree in our new home. It was December 21, 1988. The first report I remember about Lockerbie that night seemed to suggest that a plane had hit a petrol station or crashed on the A74.

For almost four decades, part of me has been grateful that I was not on duty that night or one of those journalists who witnessed scenes that defy description. Unusual perhaps for a reporter, but I once accidentally saw pictures that were never made public and know some of those who were there that night.

It was later, as the investigations unfolded and the trial got underway, that Lockerbie became part of my professional life, and my husband’s. Even so, I was taken aback at the emotional impact I felt of seeing the events depicted in Sky’s new drama, Lockerbie: a Search for Truth, based on the book by Dr Jim Swire. His daughter Flora died on the Pan Am flight blown up over the town.

Police guard the nose section of Pan Am flight 103, which was blown up over Lockerbie, on December 21, 1988 (Picture: Bryn Colton) | Getty Images

Years of doubt

Perhaps it is because I know it’s real. I must have spent hours finding pictures of the plane’s nose section on Tundergarth to go with stories about the latest developments in the investigation.

I was on an early shift in a BBC newsroom when word came in to expect an announcement naming the accused that morning. I am only one of what must be hundreds of journalists to have interviewed Dr Jim Swire, and wondered how he and the other families coped with the years of doubt over how their loved ones died.

I found it almost impossible to watch the dramatisation. I persevered, however, not just because as the drama continues I want to know more about Dr Swire’s own view of what really happened, but also because I hope that this drama series, and one planned for later this year by the BBC, can somehow help to resolve the doubts which persist.

In January 2001, Abdel Basset al-Megrahi became the only man ever convicted of the Lockerbie bombing. He was tried and convicted at a specially convened court set up under Scots law at Camp Zeist in the Netherlands. His co-accused Lamin Khalifah Fhima was found not guilty. After several unsuccessful appeals, al-Megrahi was released on compassionate medical grounds in 2009. Another man is due to stand trial in the United States later this year.

Finding the truth

Over the years, opinion has varied about the alleged involvement of Libya, even though the Libyan government accepted responsibility in 2003 and paid damages. Speculation has persisted over possible alleged involvement of Iran or Syria.

Through it all, Dr Swire has never flinched in his determination to get to the bottom of who was ultimately responsible for his daughter’s death. Towards the end of the first episode, Dr Swire’s character promises his wife that they will, one day, get to the truth about what happened.

For those of us who remember that December night, most of a lifetime has passed. I cannot imagine how those years must have felt for the families, but I hope that they have found or can find closure.