Skykick v Sky result has huge implications for trademark holders - Ross Nicol

In a landmark decision that has sent ripples through the legal industry, the Supreme Court has delivered a judgement that could significantly alter the way trademarks are registered and enforced in the UK. The judgement in SkyKick UK Ltd v Sky Ltd is likely to temper a common practice of registering trademarks with a broad-brush approach to trademark specifications.

The dispute began with Sky accusing SkyKick of trademark infringement, claiming the use of "SkyKick" for cloud migration and backup services violated its trademark rights. SkyKick countered that Sky’s trademarks covered an “extremely broad” array of goods and services, extending well beyond Sky's core business of broadcasting, telephony, and broadband provision. SkyKick challenged the validity of the trademarks, arguing that they had been applied for in bad faith because Sky had no genuine intention to use the marks across the broad spectrum of goods and services listed.

The case raised critical questions about the legality of registering trademarks to block competitors rather than to protect a genuine commercial activity. The Supreme Court's judgement has provided much-needed clarity on this issue. The Court found that Sky had applied for trademarks in bad faith (and so the marks could be invalidated) to the extent they covered goods and services for which they had no genuine intention to use the mark.

So what does this mean for trademark holders?

This ruling has implications for current and prospective trademark holders. It underscores that trademark applications must be made in good faith, with a genuine intention to use the mark across the goods and services included in the application. Otherwise, trademark owners and applicants face the risk of partial or total invalidity of their trademarks on grounds of bad faith.

Brand owners will need to carefully balance the need to genuinely protect their range of goods and services, which may well be broad, whilst avoiding a challenge on the basis of bad faith. Care should be taken with drafting trademark specifications, possibly avoiding broad categories. It may also be sensible to maintain a record of the basis for the categories of goods and services included within a trademark application, to assist to rebut a future challenge that the categories were too broad and amount to bad faith.

Trademark applicants and owners are advised to review their portfolios in light of this judgement. It may be prudent to reassess the validity of existing registrations, particularly those that cover an extensive list of goods and services, to mitigate the risk of future legal challenges.

This ruling coincides with Geoff Steward, a leading trademark litigator with extensive experience in protecting and enforcing branding rights, joining Addleshaw Goddard's IP team. Commenting on the decision, Geoff said: “This judgment will mark a sea-change in how brand owners approach their trademark filings; gone are the days of overreaching to achieve a wider monopoly. Brand owners would also be well-advised to audit their existing registrations to ascertain which marks could be vulnerable to a bad faith attack.”