Singapore Airlines’ flight passenger tells of people being thrown into the ceiling as the plane dropped suddenly and dramatically during severe turbulence

For some, travelling by air is almost as mundane as catching a train or bus. For others, every time they prepare for take-off, they contemplate mortality.

The death of a 73-year-old man from a suspected heart attack and serious injuries to seven other people after a flight from Heathrow to Singapore was hit by severe turbulence is a tragic reminder of what can go wrong. One passenger spoke of a sudden, dramatic drop that launched everyone not wearing a seatbelt into the ceiling, adding: “Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it, they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it."

However, it remains the case that flying is actually very safe. According to IATA, the airline trade association, in 2022 there were five fatal accidents out of 32.2 million flights. So dramatic incidents like this one are thankfully rare and any nerves are a battle between the rational and emotional parts of our minds.