Showing your passion for sport and people could kick-start a whole new career - Karen Scott

Ryan Cramb, Schools Operations Manager at Edinburgh Leisure

But we’re more than our venues. Each year our Active Communities programme uses the power of physical activity and sport to support over 10,000 people affected by disabilities, health conditions, poverty, and inequalities to combat the effects of inactivity and improve their health, wellbeing, and quality of life.

Making a positive impact on people’s health and wellbeing is at the heart of what Edinburgh Leisure does and it takes a big team to deliver this ambition with everyone playing a part.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With around 900 staff across the Lothians in roles from leisure attendants to multi-sport coaches, gym supervisors, greenkeepers, venue managers, and in support service roles including marketing, HR, IT, and finance. We also have volunteers, who are at the heart of our Active Communities programmes, and we couldn’t do this without their support.

Karen Scott is Director of People at Edinburgh Leisure

If you are passionate about sport, people and inspiring everyone in Edinburgh to get healthier and more active, a career with Edinburgh Leisure offers so many opportunities. We pride ourselves on providing a supportive and enjoyable work environment that our team are proud to be part of. We also offer a generous rewards package, staff discount scheme and the option to join our Group Personal Pension Fund.

And while relevant qualifications are necessary for some roles, that isn’t always the case. For some jobs, such as coaching, we have trainee schemes, where, if you display a passion for encouraging young people to be active and learn new skills, we will offer the training and support for individuals to become a qualified coach. It could be the start of a new career.

Leaving school with a few Highers, Ryan Cramb, 26, has had a varied career with Edinburgh Leisure for eight and a half years, taking advantage of the training opportunities the organisation has offered.

“I started as a Job Employment Training volunteer with school at 15 years and moved into a part-time role as a Leisure Attendant, pool-side at Glenogle, when I was 16, staying in this role for four years. I moved into a supervisor role in the schools’ team where I was for three years and have recently been successful in securing a temporary Schools’ Operation Manager position.

Coaching at Edinburgh Leisure could be a whole new career.

“Growing up, I might have had ambitions to be a footballer but when I realised this wasn’t an option, I was intrigued by working within a sporting environment.

“My average day includes aspects of line management, liaising with internal and external partners, working through projects and ensuring information is shared with the wider team.

“There’s ample opportunities to progress your career and you are fully supported with training.”

If you have enthusiasm, genuinely enjoy working with people, and relevant skills such as being able to offer good customer service and communicating well, we will support you with the necessary training to ensure you have a long and fulfilling career.