Shared stations are the way forward for Scotland’s emergency services - Iain Wardrop

Iain Wardrop, Associate Director working in the Scottish Futures Trust’s Asset Strategy team

An ambitious programme is being rolled out to increase the number of shared emergency service stations. With well over 35,000 police, fire and ambulance officers and staff in more than 800 buildings, there are significant service delivery and financial advantages to be had by co-locating.

Traditionally, villages, towns, and city neighbourhoods had separate emergency stations. However, this often does not now best support how the emergency services operate today, for example in rural or very remote locations.

Sharing space increases opportunities for joint training and learning from each other, and having a smaller overall building estate helps reduce carbon emissions and operational running costs. Furthermore, the approach extends beyond sharing space; no rent is charged and the maintenance and utility bills are shared.

Police Scotland’s Estate Strategy aims to transform its estate into one which is modern, flexible, and fit for future policing. This involves moving away from being ‘standalone’ in more than 90 per cent of its buildings, to one where officers and staff are co-located with emergency service and other public sector partners. The Scottish Ambulance Service’s Estate Strategy aims to provide an estate that is fit for purpose, flexible, and in the correct locations to respond to those in need, focusing on collaboratively working within communities. Similarly, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is modernising its estate from one where the number and location of stations has not changed much since the introduction of regional services in the late-1940s.

During 2021, Police Scotland moved into Kirkcudbright and Lesmahagow Fire Stations, and the Scottish Ambulance Service joined Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in Bo’ness and Castlemilk.

Kirkcudbright Police local area commander, Chief Inspector Lex Baillie said: “One of the key objectives of our estate strategy is to co-locate and collaborate more with our emergency service partners, enabling joint responses and quicker, better outcomes for the public.”

In Bo’ness Clair Wright, Scottish Ambulance Service area manager for West Lothian, said: “We’re delighted to have moved to this new base alongside our emergency services’ colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. This move has ensured we continue to provide the very best care to patients in these communities, as well as being a great new base for our staff.”

In Castlemilk, Roddie Keith, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Local Senior Officer for Glasgow said: “This is an excellent opportunity for us to further consolidate an already strong working relationship between Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service. Co-location of services brings a number of benefits for our organisations, but particularly in terms of the opportunities for regular joint working and interaction, which will benefit the local community.”

The Programme is supported by public sector infrastructure body, the Scottish Futures Trust working alongside Police, Fire, and Ambulance teams.

In June 2021, a trio of co-locations took place when ambulance crews moved into fire stations in Penicuik, and Crewe Toll and Sighthill in Edinburgh.

There are now 37 shared stations, and with a strong pipeline of co-location projects being progressed, this number looks set to rise.