Scotland’s justice system should see the conclusion of several major investigations and inquiries next year

It’s the time of year when we tend to reflect on the year past, and see what lessons can be learned. However this year, instead of looking back, we should look forward to what promises to be big year for our justice system.

The second Lockerbie trial, of alleged bomber Abu Masud, is due to start in May in Washington DC. Since 1988, police and prosecutors have never given up, amassing new evidence that will hopefully shed fresh light on Scotland’s most dreadful crime.

I’m looking forward to it immensely and hope the new revelations will finally dismiss the dafter conspiracy theories. Don’t hold your breath though, as it’s just as likely that a host of new ones will be spawned – it’s a lucrative market.

The bombing of Pan Am flight 103 in 1988 killed all 259 people on board and 11 people on the ground in Lockerbie (Picture: Georges De Keerle) | Getty Images

Public interest

Then there’s Operation Branchform, the seemingly interminable investigation into alleged financial irregularities within the SNP. The Crown Office has now had the police report since August, and we can surely expect decisions soon.

In a case of such national interest, it’s right the prosecutors take their time and we should dismiss suggestions of political interference. Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain and her team prize their reputations and independence above all else. The decision, when it comes, will be made based on the evidence and the public interest alone.

And speaking of the public interest, the coming year will certainly see the conclusion of the long-running public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh, the tragic young black man who died after a struggle with police in 2015.

In the post-mortem report, Mr Bayoh’s death was found to have been caused by a cocktail of dangerous drugs while being restrained. The inquiry has predictably centred on questions about race. The suggestion is that the police response was more robust because Mr Bayoh was black. Anyone who has ever had to deal with disturbed and violent individuals will find this ludicrous.

With the inquiry costing us £22 million, we can only hope that we get answers to some important questions, like how do we train, equip, and protect frontline police, ambulance and hospital staff from the growing number of violently disturbed people they must deal with.

Covid and child abuse inquiries

Then there’s the UK Covid Inquiry, which early in the new year will examine the decision-making and political governance in Scotland. Unfortunately one significant player, former Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood, has already had to call off due to ill health.

We have witnessed examples of apparent memory loss from some of our political leaders when under scrutiny. I’m sure that the formidable inquiry chair, Lady Hallett, will ensure the key decision-makers are not able to avoid answering relevant questions. After all, these terrible days changed all our lives and killed thousands of our loved ones.

And finally, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry will enter its tenth year. It chair, Lady Smith, has steered her way successfully through complex and harrowing detail, but is now under attack for alleged conflicts of interest in relation to some public schools.

Her detractors may be confusing deference with good manners. The proof of Lady Smith’s work will be in her written conclusions, not her demeanour.

Next year will be a fascinating one for our justice system.