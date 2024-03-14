According to a new word suggestion sent to Collins Dictionary , “dench”, as popularised by the rapper Lethal Bizzle, means “nice, awesome or sick”. Examples of its usage include: “stay dench”; “that concert was dench!”; and “my bro is pretty dench, isn't he?"

After a less-than-thorough ‘investigation’ by The Scotsman , it’s unclear if the word was actually inspired by celebrated thespian Judi Dench , but she and Bizzle did rap together a few years ago . And we now have an example of why Dame Judi is indeed “dench”, as well as being “Dench”.

For it seems a personal appeal she made to Humza Yousaf to save mobile cinema screenings in the Highlands and Islands has worked, with more than £350,000 in funding enabling the Screen Machine service to keep going for another two years. She got involved after a letter-writing campaign by pupils at Castlebay Community School on Barra, prompting the First Minister to tell her that his government was “absolutely clear on the cultural, educational and social benefits” of the service. Thank you Dame Judi, well done Castlebay pupils, and may you all “stay dench”.