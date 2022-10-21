If you’re shopping around for a good deal, Amazon Prime day, which took place earlier this month, is a good place to bag a bargain and not worry about spending a lot on an unknown dram.

But it’s also worth supporting your local whisky shop, many of which have deals on. I was in Dufftown with a friend recently and he picked up a delicious bottle of Torabhaig Allt Gleann for £50. The sweet smokiness of this relatively new release – from what’s affectionately known as Skye’s second legal distillery – is exactly what you need on colder, dark nights.

Newer releases that won’t break the bank include Glengoyne’s 15-year-old (£90), which celebrates the contrast and harmony created by the interplay of its sherry and bourbon casks. Over at Glenmorangie, Dr Bill Lumsden has been inspired by local woodland and has created their latest release A Tale of the Forest (£75). Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest is the distillery’s first whisky ever crafted from barley kilned with woodland botanicals.

Rosalind Erskine gives a round-up of the best new whisky offers. Picture: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally one for the collection, as Gleneagles hotel and country estate and its Perthshire neighbour, The Glenturret, have announced the 2022 limited release of 750 hand-numbered bottles, the second of five editions of Gleneagles’ whisky. Following the success of the original single malt, the 2022 release is now available to purchase from Gleneagles’ whisky boutique, The Still Room, with each 70cl bottle retailing at £105.

A limited number of bottles will be available to enjoy by the dram in the Gleneagles American Bar and Century Bar. To celebrate the launch of the latest bottling, guests who purchase a bottle will also be offered a complimentary tour of The Glenturret Distillery.