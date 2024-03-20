Scottish Parliament's 25th birthday brings some food for thought for the SNP – Scotsman comment
Dear Scottish Parliament, Happy 25th Birthday (when it comes)! Normally, on such occasions, it’s customary to give a present. Instead, we regret to be the bearers of bad news. There might not be one this year.
In fact, you might even want to brace for a metaphorical slap in the face from a sizable number of the people of Scotland (or at least a representative sample). According to a new poll, only 40 per cent agreed with the statement that Holyrood had “served them well”, while 32 per cent said it had not.
Admittedly, many politicians would be delighted with a plus eight popularity rating, but that says more about the state of our politics than anything else. And 56 per cent said devolution had been positive, while 26 per cent said it had been negative.
So, when considered in more abstract terms, people feel better about devolution than when asked to think about its actual results. Sounds like something for the SNP, the governing party for 17 years, to chew over as they eat their slice of cake.
