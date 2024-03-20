Dear Scottish Parliament, Happy 25th Birthday (when it comes)! Normally, on such occasions, it’s customary to give a present. Instead, we regret to be the bearers of bad news. There might not be one this year.

In fact, you might even want to brace for a metaphorical slap in the face from a sizable number of the people of Scotland (or at least a representative sample). According to a new poll, only 40 per cent agreed with the statement that Holyrood had “served them well”, while 32 per cent said it had not.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admittedly, many politicians would be delighted with a plus eight popularity rating, but that says more about the state of our politics than anything else. And 56 per cent said devolution had been positive, while 26 per cent said it had been negative.