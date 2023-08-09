All Sections
Scottish Labour may regret endorsing ministerial austerity in its attack on SNP spending on VIP services for Nicola Sturgeon – Scotsman comment

Taxpayers’ money was used to buy 21 copies of Michael Barber’s book, How to Run a Government so that Citizens Benefit and Taxpayers Don’t Go Crazy. It’s unclear how many of them were read
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 9th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment
As First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon enjoyed VIP treatment at airports at the taxpayers' expense (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)As First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon enjoyed VIP treatment at airports at the taxpayers' expense (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
As First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon enjoyed VIP treatment at airports at the taxpayers' expense (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The revelation that civil servants spent almost £10,000 on VIP airport services for former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – along with other expenditure on government-issued bank cards – shows the SNP has been “frittering away public money on frivolous purchases”, according to Scottish Labour.

Other more unusual purchases included yoga classes, a £1.59 leaving card, Edinburgh Festival tickets, and 21 copies of “How to Run a Government so that Citizens Benefit and Taxpayers Don’t Go Crazy”, a book by Michael Barber, former head of Tony Blair’s delivery unit (were they read, we wonder). There was also £4,182 for hospitality and accommodation at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel before the 2019 Solheim Cup golf tournament, including £856 for “hospitality with UK sports minister”. ‘Accidental’ purchases of a vacuum cleaner and Amazon Prime memberships were refunded.

In keeping with the SNP’s piety on such issues, Humza Yousaf appeared embarrassed, ordering a review of credit-card spending. However, Labour may regret endorsing ministerial austerity. We look forward to buying Anas Sarwar a cheese sandwich in an Edinburgh Airport cafe in the event he becomes First Minister. Wouldn’t want him to go hungry.

