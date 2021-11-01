As of last week, there were 282 women in prison in Scotland (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA)

They were in crisis because there were 365 women in prison in Scotland – the highest number ever. One of the headings is from the Chief Inspector of Prisons in 2004 who said: “Most women who come to prison are in a desperate state… their life stories are consistently and overwhelmingly sad… This is not a cross-section of society: these are women that are very damaged. What will prison do for them?”

What indeed will prison do for them? Most aren’t violent, most aren’t at risk of serious harm – an overwhelming majority of them have been abused, are mothers, are in debt and many have been in care: and then they are jailed… for what purpose?

Fast forward to 2021. As of last week, there were 282 women in prison in Scotland; 33 per cent were untried and many of them won’t end up with a custodial sentence. It’s far from progress.

Last week the justice research company Crest Advisory highlighted the cost of putting a woman in prison and supporting her kids is £265,000 per family. Make no mistake, it’s the kids who bear the brunt of such decisions and it has an enduring, devastating impact. At £265,000 per family, it’s not even money well spent.

Mothers caught in addiction and trauma are terrified of authority and services. They’re so frightened of having children removed that they don’t seek help. If they do, it can end up with them having their children taken into care, albeit this is sometimes necessary for safety. All of this can trigger more chaotic substance use, toxic relationships, even more fear which may lead to further offending. Do you see where this is going?

The distinguished Glasgow obstetrician Mary Hepburn was the original pioneer of compassionate, dignified services for pregnant women who were drug-using and incredibly vulnerable. She talked of women who took their own lives after having children removed.

Is it a unique correlation? Who knows? And although these women are now long gone, Mary and others remember their names – but to most they were unseen, othered and unloved.

Sheriffs confronted by women in court are often at a loss about what to do and whilst they must adequately consider the impact that a sentence might have on the children, they are often confronted by a Hobson’s Choice: “What least-worse decision am I going to have to make? Because I don’t have a good solution.”

The Scottish government has allocated £500 million for family support through ‘The Promise’ to revolutionise the lives of children who end up in care. So why don’t we go further and just not send women to prison – unless the gravity of the offence is so serious it is necessary – and use some of this money to change their journey.

Family workers can support mum and kids in the home to reduce the chaos, make sure the kids are looked after, educated and supported. Charities like Aberlour and many others are great at this type of support. It’s the least we can do.

Mothers in the justice system love their kids no less than you or I love ours.

Karyn McCluskey is chief executive of Community Justice Scotland

