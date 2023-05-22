There are two Humza Yousafs at the heart of the Scottish Government. The first is a fist-pumping continuity candidate demanding Rishi Sunak respects "the democratic wishes of Scotland" and grant a Section 30 order for a second independence referendum. And then there is the First Minister who, while promising that the drive towards independence is "stepping up a gear", admits a “consistent majority” is required before it can be achieved.

And the two are due for a reckoning. The latest meeting of the SNP National Executive Committee (NEC) has confirmed a special independence convention will be held in Dundee on June 24. Which Yousaf will appear? A hint may be offered this week when he is expected to be questioned by Holyrood committee chairs about what he hopes his government will achieve before the next Holyrood elections in 2026.

The big question is where independence fits into an agenda determined to tackle the here and now. Nicola Sturgeon's resignation was all but an admission that independence is dead because it offers no solutions to the hardships families across the country face.

Scotland's sixth First Minister has so far demonstrated he wants to be a policy-focussed leader. Touted as the continuity candidate, Yousaf is trying to be more of a details man. His priorities while in power will be focused on the three key themes of equality, opportunity, and community, with a key commitment to tackling poverty in Scotland. But if he cannot explain why independence is also a reasonable solution to the myriad of crises facing his government, the convention will wreck his credibility amongst undecided voters.

Yousaf has an opportunity to lead from the centre. That would mean framing independence as a goal to work towards, rather than something to demand tomorrow. It would also mean returning the SNP to square one: govern by example and inspire voters. The challenge for the SNP leader is whether he can convince his party he is committed to independence while assuring the country he is committed to its immediate priorities. Which Humza will win?

Alastair GJ Stewart is a freelance columnist and political commentator. He works in public relations.