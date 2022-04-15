Scottish Greens: The only opinions respected by these intolerant politicians are their own – Brian Wilson

The Green input to Scottish politics tends to be pretty obnoxious as demonstrated by pronouncements from the two luminaries brought into the Scottish Government by Ms Sturgeon.

By Brian Wilson
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:45 pm
Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie should be more respectful of other people's opinions (Picture: John Devlin)

I try to stick to subjects of which I have some direct knowledge so have been very willing to leave gender identification to others. If asked, I would opine that allowing self-identification to become a passport into women’s safe spaces is fraught with risk.

This may be misguided but is not the product of any “phobia”. If there are counter arguments inside or outside Holyrood, I will listen with interest and respect. However, it is all too apparent that neither Ms Slater nor Mr Harvie has the slightest respect for any opinions other than their own – a very Green characteristic.

For Ms Slater first to identify dissent from her views as a “phobia” and then put it on a par with racism and anti-semitism represents the ravings of a zealot. Then the otherwise unemployable Mr Harvie weighed in with a bite at the hand that feeds him, denouncing the SNP’s tolerance of “transphobia” within its ranks.

It is worth remembering that Ms Slater is only in her absurdly elevated position because Andy Wightman resigned from the Greens over this very issue and she moved up their Lothian list to electability. Never have Scottish voters got a worse bargain.

Ms Sturgeon recently deplored the “polarised and toxic” climate of politics. For once, she could practice what she preaches by getting rid of these two clowns from her administration.

