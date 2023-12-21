Can the Scottish Government justify free tuition fees, free prescriptions and other such universal benefits while making swingeing cuts to education and housing?

As the country faces up to the consequences of a grim “tax and cut” Scottish Budget, questions are rightly being asked about the SNP’s priorities, ahead of the Scottish Parliament vote on the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the government seeks to fill its £1.5 billion funding gap, it is taking a large amount of money out of an economy that is already struggling. Meanwhile, long-standing policies of ‘free’, or rather taxpayer-funded, tuition fees for students and free prescriptions remain untouched. In addition, Scotland provides free bus travel for those aged under 22, sends free baby boxes to new mums, and there is even talk of a universal basic income – ‘free’ money for all.

In a democracy, it can be a useful thought experiment for voters to attempt to put themselves into the shoes of their elected representatives, an idea formally explored in ‘citizen parliaments’. This can improve understanding of the difficult choices politicians often face and also open up choices they deem off-limits.

To focus on free prescriptions, this policy cost £1.4 billion in 2020/21. However, a 2018 study by researchers at Edinburgh and Exeter universities was lukewarm about its impact, failing to find “sufficient evidence that universal free prescriptions was a demonstrably effective or ineffective policy, in terms of reducing hospital admissions or reducing socioeconomic inequality in hospital admissions”.