Few, if any, would argue that the Scottish Government is able to declare war on a foreign country. The lines are more blurred when it comes to independence, but schedule five to the Scotland Act states that the matters reserved to Westminster include the constitution, as well as foreign affairs and defence.

The Supreme Court’s ruling that the Scottish Government does not have the power to hold an independence referendum also casts new light on the situation. Do ministers have the right to spend taxpayers’ money on a question they are not allowed to ask? If so, to what end? It may provide hope to nationalist supporters that their cause is being advanced, but what is actually being achieved for the good of the nation?

Westminster is considering imposing sanctions on the Scottish Government for spending money on reserved matters. While this could highlight the amount of money being wasted, it also risks playing the SNP’s game of constitutional guerrilla warfare. Such a confrontational strategy might go down well with some Brexiteers south of the Border, but it is the sort of fight that nationalists relish and one that could overshadow the serious business of politics designed to improve people’s lives.