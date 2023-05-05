Will Dundee still be celebrating when the final whistle blows tonight? (Picture: Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

Where to go when looking for the most exciting football in the world? Would it be to watch Erling Haaland knocking in the goals at Manchester City? To Camp Nou, to see Barcelona take on Real Madrid in El Clásico? Or what about the passion and drama of an Old Firm game?

Nope. All wrong. The places to be – well, at least at 7.45pm tonight – are Gayfield Park, Arbroath; Balmoral Stadium, Cove Bay; Caledonian Stadium, Inverness; and Ochilview, Stenhousemuir. But not Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy, unless you are a Partick Thistle supporter (sorry Raith fans).

The reason is simple. Today will see virtually the most exciting league imaginable come to its electrifying climax. Of the ten teams in the Scottish Championship only one, Raith, has “nothing to play for” (apart from, perhaps, the joy of the beautiful game) in the last game of the season. Raith are safe from relegation and cannot secure promotion. All the rest have a chance of one or the other.

Queen’s Park or Dundee could win the league. Those two, Partick, Ayr, Caley Thistle and Morton could make the promotion playoffs. Arbroath, Cove and Hamilton could all end up being relegated, either automatically or through a playoff.