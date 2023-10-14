All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

Scott McTominay's disallowed goal against Spain shatters VAR's promise of perfect refereeing – Scotsman comment

Will Scotland’s qualification for Euro tournament depend on controversial VAR decision in Spain-Norway game?
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 14th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

Don’t mention the VAR, part 536… Sorry, no, we’re really going to have to. After Scott McTominay's wonder-strike was most harshly disallowed in the game against Spain following a VAR intervention, Scotland must wait to see if their opponents on Thursday night will do us a favour tomorrow by getting at least a draw against Norway, which would secure qualification to the Euro championships for Steve Clarke’s side.

A ‘goal’ that would have gone down in history as one of the greats – alongside James McFadden’s goal against France in 2007 – was chalked off in bizarre circumstances. Was it the most minor ‘foul’ on the goalie or a dubious offside?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

VAR’s problem is that it provides hope decisions will always be correct. However, despite all the technology, human beings are prone to making mistakes, particularly under pressure. So the dream of perfect refereeing is unlikely ever to become reality.

One argument used against VAR is that bad refereeing decisions usually evened themselves out over the course of the season. So perhaps the VAR gods will do Scotland a favour tomorrow night.

Related topics:VARScotsmanScott McTominaySpainNorwayScotlandSteve ClarkeFrance
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.