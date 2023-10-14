Don’t mention the VAR, part 536… Sorry, no, we’re really going to have to. After Scott McTominay's wonder-strike was most harshly disallowed in the game against Spain following a VAR intervention, Scotland must wait to see if their opponents on Thursday night will do us a favour tomorrow by getting at least a draw against Norway, which would secure qualification to the Euro championships for Steve Clarke’s side.

A ‘goal’ that would have gone down in history as one of the greats – alongside James McFadden’s goal against France in 2007 – was chalked off in bizarre circumstances. Was it the most minor ‘foul’ on the goalie or a dubious offside?

VAR’s problem is that it provides hope decisions will always be correct. However, despite all the technology, human beings are prone to making mistakes, particularly under pressure. So the dream of perfect refereeing is unlikely ever to become reality.