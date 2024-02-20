Although the circumstances that led to the journeys are not yet clear, what is apparent is the length that people are willing to go to get an appointment.

It would seem reasonable to assume that the price of a return flight to India might not be far off a dental bill when patients are forced to go private in the UK. Turkey too has become a destination of choice for those looking for treatment.

Back home, patients are faced with the painful reality that appointments are more readily available to those who can pay over and above the taxes they have already imparted to cover the cost of NHS treatment.

Research has found that some Scots are travelling to India to be seen by a dentist. PIC: PA.

Perhaps it is no surprise that people are taking matters into their own hands and attempting DIY dental work when the system fails to deliver with Amazon, instead, becoming the provider of the tools required.