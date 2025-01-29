ScotRail's new Tap&Pay app a welcome step forward, but ticket prices remain big issue
News that about two-thirds of ScotRail passengers can now buy tickets using a pay-as-you-go smartphone app is a welcome sign that Scotland’s main train company is finally moving into the modern world. People familiar with such technology in other parts of the UK will know it is hardly cutting edge.
The Tap&Pay app means travellers can pay for their journeys by tapping in at one station, then tapping out on arrival at their destination. The tickets are charged at the “best value” fare, with those making a regular journey never paying more than the cost of a weekly season ticket, although some lower prices may be available by booking in advance and other means.
The system should improve the passenger experience and, hopefully, increase the number of people travelling by train. However, it is probably not going to make a huge difference with the biggest single factor remaining the cost of tickets.
While it remains significantly cheaper to travel by car – and, sometimes, even to fly – efforts to encourage people to use this more sustainable, climate-friendly form of transport are always going to struggle.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.