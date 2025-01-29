ScotRail's new Tap&Pay app a welcome step forward, but ticket prices remain big issue

New smartphone app will make train travel more convenient, but price is the major factor when it comes to passenger numbers

News that about two-thirds of ScotRail passengers can now buy tickets using a pay-as-you-go smartphone app is a welcome sign that Scotland’s main train company is finally moving into the modern world. People familiar with such technology in other parts of the UK will know it is hardly cutting edge.

The Tap&Pay app means travellers can pay for their journeys by tapping in at one station, then tapping out on arrival at their destination. The tickets are charged at the “best value” fare, with those making a regular journey never paying more than the cost of a weekly season ticket, although some lower prices may be available by booking in advance and other means.

The system should improve the passenger experience and, hopefully, increase the number of people travelling by train. However, it is probably not going to make a huge difference with the biggest single factor remaining the cost of tickets.