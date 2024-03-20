New figures showing that one in four primary school pupils and a staggering four in ten secondary school students were “persistently absent” from classes should alarm anyone who genuinely cares about the future of this country.

Earlier this year, an international study, published in The Lancet public health journal, concluded that the health risks of not attending school were comparable with the effects of smoking or drinking alcohol. One reason is that well-educated adults are likely to make better decisions about how to look after themselves.

Education is also the basis on which our economy is built. If children are not turning up for school, then the future, for society as a whole as well as them individually, looks bleak. It is the economy, after all, that pays for the NHS, schools and all the other public services that we value so highly. Without the strong foundation of an effective education system, Scotland could spiral into a long-term decline.

The lockdowns during Covid appear to have altered public attitudes towards absences, with alarming numbers of unauthorised holidays. Politicians and schools must, therefore, find ways to counter this trend.

There is an urgent need to find out more about these missing students, but it seems likely that many will be from poorer backgrounds. After the Scottish Government’s failed attempts to bridge the educational attainment gap, high absence rates are likely to make that task even harder.

A lost generation of young people without qualifications and lacking the simple discipline of turning up – on time and every day – is a terrifying prospect for employers, particularly those struggling to fill job vacancies. Training young, inexperienced staff is one thing, but having to cope with employees who are often late, if they arrive at all, is a drain on productivity that many businesses will not be able to afford.

