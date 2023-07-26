If there is a better example of misusing a most serious issue as a means to promote independence, it is hard to imagine. It borders on a grim self-parody of a government that – despite Nicola Sturgeon’s shocking admission in 2021 that her government took its “eye off the ball” over drug deaths – still only has eyes for constitutional matters.

New figures provide a heartbreaking reminder of the potential human cost of such government failings. The average number of suspected drug deaths, based on provisional reports from the police, between March and May this year was 100 a month, virtually the same as the 102 a month during the same period last year.

A Scottish Government spokesperson agreed the drug-death rate “remains unacceptably high and every loss of life is a tragedy”, but added they could be “cautiously encouraged” by the “overall stabilisation” in the numbers. Given that in 2020, Scotland’s drug-death rate was about 3.6 times higher than the UK’s as a whole and a similar amount above Norway, the country with the second-highest drug-death rate in Europe, “stabilisation” should be nothing to be encouraged by.