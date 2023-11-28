Scotland’s homelessness emergency isn’t going away - Lorraine McGrath

Financial help is desperately needed to provide people with the basic essentials for survival, writes Lorraine McGrath​

Earlier this month Scotland’s homebuilding industry gathered for the annual Homes for Scotland conference in Edinburgh, a city in the grips of a housing emergency.

The homebuilding industry makes a critical economic and social contribution through investment, employment, community financial support and, of course, the homes provided, both for private purchase and social housing.

However, the fact is we simply don’t have enough homes, or the right kind of homes to deliver the safe places we need. As a result, we are seeing more people rough sleeping and accessing our hubs for support.

Lorraine McGrath is Chief Executive of the Simon Community Scotland, Scotland’s major provider of homeless support services

As Scotland’s largest specialist provider of homeless services and support, we provide much needed help across Scotland, from North Lanarkshire to Perth, as well as Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Our Edinburgh Street Team and Support Hub are on the frontline of the City’s housing emergency. Open seven days a week, our Edinburgh Hub is available for all and provides a one-stop shop of support, from benefits, legal and housing, to tenancy sustainment and healthcare advice. Our experienced and skilled staff can provide basic food, clothing and hygiene supplies, as well as a safe place to talk. Sadly, for those accessing our support, this may be the only safe place for them.

Our Street Teams are out and about across Edinburgh every day and night, talking with people who are rough sleeping or begging. Since 2022 we have regularly been preventing over 40 people a week from rough sleeping, providing safe places and the support they need.

Our Housing First service helps 90% of vulnerable people sustain their tenancy and maintain a safe place to call home, despite facing many psychological and emotional challenges. Our partnership to deliver emergency accommodation for women in Edinburgh is also available seven days a week. Our Street Team has direct links to accommodation, ensuring that they can immediately refer women into a safe place.

Holyrood Road, Edinburgh (Hub), Streetreads Library (Edinburgh) and SCS Homes - Granton, Edinburgh (accommodation).

Just three months ago our team in Edinburgh was providing around 425 supports each week for people experiencing homelessness who needed our help. More recently, this has almost doubled to around 725 supports each week, reflecting the desperate situations many people are facing. These are people without a safe place to call home who are sofa surfing, in temporary accommodation or rough sleeping.

I don’t use this word lightly, but this is an emergency. With so many people facing abject destitution and harm, our Support Teams are stretched to the limit with this tsunami of housing need.

I would ask you to take a few seconds to consider how important your home is to you and your mental health. You and I have a safe place to call home, but many do not.

Cost of living affects us all and we know money is tight. However, we desperately need financial help, no matter how small, to protect those experiencing homelessness. Every pound helps us to do more.

A Safe Place campaign - Access Hub, Glasgow.

Perhaps your workplace or community group could get involved? We are always keen to work in partnership with organisations and companies and even sharing our content on social media helps drive awareness of how we support the most vulnerable in society.

Our £200,000 emergency appeal will direct funds to our community hubs, Street Teams and accommodation, as well as providing basic essentials like warm clothing. Just £25 provides a Safe Place Welcome Pack with clean fresh pyjamas, food and toiletries for someone in need.

Scotland’s housing crisis is a huge problem which won’t be solved overnight. That’s why your support to help provide safe places is so greatly needed right now and we appreciate every penny.