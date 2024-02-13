Scotland is in the midst of a housing crisis with one household becoming homeless every 16 minutes. This depressing statistic is a reminder that homelessness is a very real and devastating problem facing tens of thousands of people here in Scotland, and across the whole of the UK. As the sixth richest country in the world, it is staggering that so many individuals are faced with the trauma of not having a safe place to call home.

The cost-of-living crisis continues to be a factor, with more and more people struggling to make ends meet. Inequality and poverty are on the rise, with the gap between the richest and the poorest widening year on year. That, coupled with the sobering statistic that every single day 45 children will become homeless in Scotland, makes you question why, as a nation, we can’t get on top of this issue.

200-year-old problems

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homelessness is not just about rough sleepers, but also people living in temporary accommodation (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been predicted that by 2026 homelessness will increase by a third. So, what is going so badly wrong in this country that, instead of preventing people becoming homeless, the problem is in fact getting worse?

Two hundred years ago today, evangelist David Naismith created a charity to provide a lifeline for young men in Glasgow who were suffering from growing inequalities. Some years later, the charity became YMCA Glasgow and was part of the YMCA movement for 160 years before evolving to be known today as Right There. Who would believe that the problems faced by those young men which inspired Naismith to act back in 1824 would still exist two centuries later?

Our charity has evolved through the decades, standing the test of time during some of the most challenging times in history. We’ve supported local communities through two World Wars, the Great Depression, mass-migration movements, welfare reforms and health pandemics. Although our approach has changed, focusing more on prevention, and tailoring our support to meet individual needs by providing safe homes, emotional well-being, family support and outreach in the community – our commitment to advocating for the rights and needs of each person has never wavered.

Sofa surfing, living in tents

We have an opportunity through the Scottish Government’s forthcoming Housing Bill to make real and tangible changes that could go some way to slowing the upward projection of statistics illustrating the numbers of people faced with or living with homelessness. This Bill is not the silver bullet, it won’t end the crisis we’re in, but it can make a difference.

Homelessness is not just about rough sleepers, it’s about people being forced to live in their cars, or tents, to sofa surf, to live in temporary accommodation – it’s where families become separated from one another. It comes in many forms. And it is all these forms that we need to address. As a country, the continued trend is a national embarrassment.

Over our 200-year history as a charity, we have learned that people facing hardship show incredible resilience. We will continue to be Right There for people, helping to prevent homelessness, one person at a time.