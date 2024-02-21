Scotland's first Ukrainian school keeps identity strong for children - and country
It is heartbreaking to conceive the impact of war on a child refugee’s mind and what it does to feelings of fear, safety and belonging. But now, in Glasgow, a new school offers hope and understanding in abundance while looking to the future.
A school set up 70 years ago to cater for Ukrainian refugee children who came to Britain during the Second World War is to open a branch in Scotland for the first time.
It is perhaps unsettling that there is need again for the school but, almost two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the need - again – is now.
At St Mary's Ukrainian School, pupils will learn the rich and proud language, literature, history, geography and culture of their home country that Putin’s army is so intent on destroying. It will be staffed predominantly by Ukrainian teachers who are themselves refugees. There will be room for around 80 pupils at the school and support for the traumatised will also be there.
Crucially, the school will allow the children to keep practising Ukrainian to keep their language strong for their future – and that of their country’s.