A £100,000 robot horse, dubbed RoboCob, has been teaching equestrian students how to jump at Scotland's Rural College (Chris Watt/SRUC/PA)

Given the stunning advancements in artificial intelligence, the arrival of Scotland’s first robotic horse – dubbed “RoboCob” after a type of pony and the 1987 film RoboCop – was probably to be expected.

Students at Scotland’s Rural College in West Lothian have been honing their riding skills on the machine, which stays in the same place but rocks about in various directions in an apparently life-like manner, while three screens provide the illusion of forward motion through courses that can include jumps of up to 1.2 metres. Eilidh Simmons, a student studying horse care and equine studies at the college, said it was “really realistic" but also “probably a lot more forgiving” than an actual horse.

