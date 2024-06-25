Scotland’s Euro Samaritans - Angus Robertson
Two Scottish football fans in kilts walk slowly across a park in Cologne beside an elderly German man, holding aloft an umbrella to shelter him from the rain.
The caption beneath the train says in German ‘Scottish fans – ultra nice’. The advert advocates the good Samaritan spirit.
The two Scottish Samaritans, 24-year-old Ali Murray and his fellow football fan, whom he had just met, exemplify the spirit of the Tartan Army. They have won hearts in Germany and beyond as they and 200,000 fellow Scotland fans travelled to Germany to support our national team.
I was privileged to represent the Scottish Government at the match against Hungary, and to meet German ministers and officials to discuss Scottish-German cooperation, including Minister President Kretchmann and Interior Minister Strobl. They, alongside police representatives, expressed their gratitude to Scottish fans for their behaviour.
Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker also said the Tartan Army was ‘always welcome back’ to the city. German fans so enjoyed the camaraderie with the Tartan Army, that they have started a petition for an annual friendly match against Scotland. I think that’s an excellent idea.
We should be really proud of those who have travelled to the Euros and acted with kindness and good sportsmanship and brought smiles to so many faces.
While Scotland didn’t come home with the championship trophy (this time), we have won the award for best fans.
