Scotland’s Euro Samaritans - Angus Robertson

Board a train in Germany, and you will see on screens an animated version of a scene recorded on video, which has since gone viral across the world.

Two Scottish football fans in kilts walk slowly across a park in Cologne beside an elderly German man, holding aloft an umbrella to shelter him from the rain.

The caption beneath the train says in German ‘Scottish fans – ultra nice’. The advert advocates the good Samaritan spirit.

The two Scottish Samaritans, 24-year-old Ali Murray and his fellow football fan, whom he had just met, exemplify the spirit of the Tartan Army. They have won hearts in Germany and beyond as they and 200,000 fellow Scotland fans travelled to Germany to support our national team.

Angus Robertson with Scotland fans and German police in Stuttgart

I was privileged to represent the Scottish Government at the match against Hungary, and to meet German ministers and officials to discuss Scottish-German cooperation, including Minister President Kretchmann and Interior Minister Strobl. They, alongside police representatives, expressed their gratitude to Scottish fans for their behaviour.

Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker also said the Tartan Army was ‘always welcome back’ to the city. German fans so enjoyed the camaraderie with the Tartan Army, that they have started a petition for an annual friendly match against Scotland. I think that’s an excellent idea.

We should be really proud of those who have travelled to the Euros and acted with kindness and good sportsmanship and brought smiles to so many faces.