Scotland's entry into Eurovision could be Hue & Cry singing the Jeely Piece song. Douze points all round! – John McLellan

I doubt I am alone in thinking the political and historic bias on display at the Eurovision Song Contest is all part of the fun, and so rarely has the competition produced any song of note I’m amazed how so many people get so wound up by it.

By John McLellan
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 4:55 am
The UK's James Newman reacts after failing to score any points at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest (Picture: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

It’s a light-entertainment programme born during different times and signifies very little apart from a means to express nationhood or settle national scores which doesn’t involve kicking a ball or invading each other.

So I wasn’t bothered in the slightest that the UK entry – whatever it was... – finished with nul points, and in the Brexit aftermath I’d have been disappointed with anything more.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter

Nor was I too fazed by the Twitter remark by Glasgow’s convener of education, Rhiannon Spear, that “it’s OK Europe because we hate the United Kingdom too”.

Speak for yourself Rhiannon, but I just take it as read that SNP politicians hate the UK, otherwise they wouldn’t spend their every waking moment trying to break it up.

Read More

Read More
'We hate the UK too': SNP councillor criticised over 'abhorrent' Eurovision twee...

And Alyn Smyth MP saying that now was the time to “talk seriously about entering UK nations separately into the contest” was only surprising that, pandemic or no pandemic, a politician was recommending an earnest discussion about something so trite.

Nevertheless, it would add to the comedy to see all those EU nations except Spain giving douze points to Hue & Cry singing the Jeely Piece song accompanied by paper and comb, just to stick it up the English.

John McLellan is a Conservative councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.