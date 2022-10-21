The Modern Two gallery in Edinburgh has closed temporarily after a major exhibition of work by Barbara Hepworth (Picture: Neil Hanna)

Two years ago, there was widespread recognition that our recovery from the Covid pandemic should be rooted in an understanding of the importance of well-being. Moreover, the notion that the cultural sector had a central role to play in this was readily embraced. Little did we know then that we were about to face economic shocks, geopolitical tension, and a political malaise that we have not experienced for generations.

In any period of crisis, it is essential that we do not lose our sense of purpose, that we adhere to our core values, and that we do not allow our long term ambition to be diminished. But to do so we must prioritise carefully and rigorously. We cannot expect to be immune from the headwinds affecting individuals and organisations across our society.

Furthermore we must articulate clearly the consequences of the environmental issues – by which, at this time, I mean rampant inflation and dramatic increase in energy costs – and be transparent about the steps we are taking. There have already been casualties in the cultural sector. Governments and arts organisations alike must confront the unpalatable reality that the threats are very significant.

At the National Galleries of Scotland – in the face of constrained resources, lower self-generated income, and reduced visitor numbers – we have sought to be thoughtful about how we can protect the quality of the visitor experience, recognise the pressures on our colleagues, and maintain our commitment to broad inclusion.

One step we had planned for some time was to close the Modern Two gallery in Edinburgh temporarily following the recent major retrospective of works by the sculptor and artist Barbara Hepworth. We will, of course, ensure that we are timely in announcing the reopening for future exhibitions when that is possible.

Alongside other cultural institutions and organisations, we understand that the arts are vital to the well-being of our society. We understand that cultural heritage and the ongoing development of the arts in this country is an essential element of Scotland’s identity abroad.

The next few years will be challenging. Regrettably, once again, it will be those in our society that are already disadvantaged that will be disproportionately at risk. There has never been a more important time to sustain a strong cultural offer and there is a need for strong, surefooted leadership in all walks of life.

In the cultural sector, that is about protecting the provision and development of our cultural assets – both at home and abroad – and doing so in a manner that is consistent with the broader aims for our society. There is jeopardy. That is undeniable. We must face it with openness and transparency.