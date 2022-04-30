One date that sticks in my mind is May 6, 2020, when the subject was raised by Neil Findlay, then a Labour MSP, who was personally touched by what was happening.
He told Nicola Sturgeon that he did not often plead but was doing so now: “Why on earth are we continuing to discharge patients from hospitals to care homes without establishing whether they are positive for Covid-19? Please stop that practice now to save the lives of residents and the great people who look after them.”
Instead of an answer, Ms Sturgeon turned on Mr Findlay: “Please do not ask such questions in a way that suggests that we are not all trying to do everything that we possibly can in order to do the right thing.”
As I wrote then, there was absolutely nothing in Mr Findlay’s question to justify that response which both deflected from the tragic reality and led to the MSP being subjected to a barrage of online abuse.
In the English ruling this week, the judge pointed out that “the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission had been highlighted by Sir Patrick Vallance… as early as 13 March” and was addressed in mid-April.
Why, in early May, instead of snash towards an MSP who “pleaded” with her, could Ms Sturgeon not have acknowledged the same major error and guaranteed the practice would cease? That is a question which must in time be answered.