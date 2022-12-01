For all the problems with the Census this year, it should, eventually, give an important insight into Scotland and the people who live here.

Jocelyn Grant, an archivist with National Records of Scotland, with the original documents of the 1921 census (Picture: National Records of Scotland)

It was a time of great social change, as women began to claim their rights to equality, with the Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act of 1919 allowing them to pursue various careers, such as in the law and civil service, that were previously off-limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Census recorded Madge Easton Anderson, the first woman to qualify as a solicitor in Britain, as a 25-year-old ‘law agent’ living with her family in Glasgow. Margaret Kidd, Britain’s first female King’s Counsel, was, at the time, a 19-year-old law student. And Georgina Macleod, 28, of Govan, gave her profession as police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a national emergency had been declared over the threat of a coal strike, with soldiers deployed to guard the mines. The Census found 156 troops were living at Denbeath Public School in Fife.

A Census is a marvellous thing, an invaluable resource for historians, professionals and amateurs alike. Such records of the past help us understand what life used to be like and what was considered to be normal and acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad